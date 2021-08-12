J&K sees 114 more Covid cases, 1 death

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 114 fresh novel coronavirus infections and one virus-induced fatality.

While Kashmir saw 80 cases, Jammu recorded 34 infections and a death. The active cases have reached 1,297. At 309, Srinagar has the highest number of active cases, followed by Jammu district with 136 cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered has reached 3,17,195, prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.23%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,22,885 and the death-toll 4,393.

Officials said 56,475 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With 27 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 20 in Kupwara. As many as 16 districts had no or single-digit cases.

Jammu district has the highest number of fatalities at 1,140, while Srinagar has recorded 834 deaths.