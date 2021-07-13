Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K sees no deaths after 3 months
chandigarh news

J&K sees no deaths after 3 months

There were 113 cases in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 42 infections. On Saturday, the UT had witnessed 185 cases.
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 02:14 AM IST
The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,11,782, prompting the recovery rate to climb to 97.78%. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Jammu and Kashmir reported 155 fresh infections, the lowest single-day tally in 112 days, and no virus-induced death for the first time in 90 days on Monday.

Since June 25, the UT has recorded single-digit fatalities, with one death reported on Friday and Sunday and two deaths on July 3, 4, 6 and 10. The last time, the UT had recorded no deaths was on April 12.

So far, 448 people have recovered. There remain 2,709 active cases in the Valley. The highest active caseload of 52,848 was recorded on May 13.

There were 113 cases in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 42 infections. On Saturday, the UT had witnessed 185 cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,11,782, prompting the recovery rate to climb to 97.78%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,18,848 and the death-toll to 4,357.

Officials said 52,449 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With 33 cases , Srinagar has the highest number of new infections, followed by 14 in Kulgam. Thirteen districts had no or single-digit cases.

At 1,138, Jammu has the highest number of fatalities, followed by Srinagar with 832 deaths. June saw 25,197 Covid cases and 416 deaths.

Acute vaccine shortage in Jammu: Cong

JAMMU J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma on Monday expressed concern over the acute shortage of vaccines for different age groups over the last few days in different parts of Jammu.

Sharma said, “People are running from pillar to post to get themselves and their wards vaccinated, but there is no system in place. The public is facing great hardships in the absence of credible information. Many people are unable to get the second shot, while many are waiting to get the first jab.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo has had enough of its human’s WFH and isn’t afraid to say so. Watch

Italian fans dress up as Mario and pizza to attend Euro 2020 final. Watch

This hilarious yet frightening scarecrow is leaving people amused. Watch

Apollo the rhino shows flock of guinea fowl how to relax. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP