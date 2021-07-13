J&K sees no deaths after 3 months

Jammu and Kashmir reported 155 fresh infections, the lowest single-day tally in 112 days, and no virus-induced death for the first time in 90 days on Monday.

Since June 25, the UT has recorded single-digit fatalities, with one death reported on Friday and Sunday and two deaths on July 3, 4, 6 and 10. The last time, the UT had recorded no deaths was on April 12.

So far, 448 people have recovered. There remain 2,709 active cases in the Valley. The highest active caseload of 52,848 was recorded on May 13.

There were 113 cases in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 42 infections. On Saturday, the UT had witnessed 185 cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,11,782, prompting the recovery rate to climb to 97.78%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,18,848 and the death-toll to 4,357.

Officials said 52,449 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. With 33 cases , Srinagar has the highest number of new infections, followed by 14 in Kulgam. Thirteen districts had no or single-digit cases.

At 1,138, Jammu has the highest number of fatalities, followed by Srinagar with 832 deaths. June saw 25,197 Covid cases and 416 deaths.

Acute vaccine shortage in Jammu: Cong

JAMMU J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma on Monday expressed concern over the acute shortage of vaccines for different age groups over the last few days in different parts of Jammu.

Sharma said, “People are running from pillar to post to get themselves and their wards vaccinated, but there is no system in place. The public is facing great hardships in the absence of credible information. Many people are unable to get the second shot, while many are waiting to get the first jab.”