J&K: Textiles ministry sanctions 100 more modern looms for carpet weavers

Close on the heels of distribution of 100 modified modern steel looms among the carpet weavers in J&K, the Union ministry of textiles has sanctioned ₹51 lakh for procurement and distribution of 100 more such looms under the “Wool Processing Scheme” of the Central Wool Development Board, the government said on Friday. Director IICT further said that the textiles ministry has already released the first tranche of ₹ 30.60 lakh for looms procurement. (File)

Each loom costing ₹51,000 has been specially designed by the Indian Institute of Carpet Technology (IICT), Srinagar, which provides a suitable back-rest and comfort seating arrangement for the weavers.

Sharing details in a statement by director IICT, Srinagar, Zubair Ahmad, expressed gratitude to the textiles ministry for sanctioning additional 100 Modified Modern Steel Carpet Looms among the active weavers for the current financial year 2025-26.”

“These looms are modified, keeping in view the health concerns of the weavers, who sit for long hours for weaving of the world-famous hand-knotted Kashmir carpets,” he stated.

Director IICT further stated that the textiles ministry has already released the first tranche of ₹30.60 lakh for looms procurement . “Once the UC for first instalment is issued, the remaining two instalments shall also be released for procurement and distribution of looms among the intended beneficiaries,” he added.

The department of handicrafts and handloom, Kashmir, has advised the interested carpet weavers to approach the offices of assistant director handicrafts and handloom, in Kashmir division for the completion of the requisite formalities.