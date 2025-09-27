J&K to reopen 12 tourist destinations shut post Pahalgam attack: LG Manoj Sinha

J&K government has decided to open 12 more tourist spots, closed after terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, from Monday. J&K LG Manoj SInha (File)

On April 22, 25 tourists and a local guide were killed in a terrorist attack at Baisaran park in Pahalgam.

The decision to open seven tourist places in Kashmir and five in Jammu was taken during a Unified Command headquarters meeting that was chaired by J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha in Srinagar on Friday.

“After a thorough security review and discussion in today’s UHQ Meeting, I’ve ordered reopening of more tourist spots in Kashmir and Jammu Divisions, which were temporarily closed as precautionary measures,” LG Sinha wrote on X. He said that seven tourist spots in Kashmir division, including Aru Valley, Rafting Point Yanner, Akkad Park, Padshahi Park, Kaman Post; and five in Jammu Division, including Dagan Top, Ramban, Dhaggar in Kathua, Shiv Cave in Salal, Reasi, to be reopened from September 29.

After the Pahalgam attack, the government had announced closure of nearly 50 tourist places across J&K due to security issues.

Recently J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah had raised concern over the closure of tourist places in J&K, especially when they are promoting tourism of the UT. However, on June 17, J&K LG administration had announced opening of just 16 of these destinations- eight each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.

The eight destinations that had opened in Kashmir included parks near Pahalgam market, Verinag, Kokernag, and Achabal gardens in Anantnag district, and Badamwari Park, Duck Park near Nigeen and Taqdeer Park near Hazratbal in Srinagar district. Sarthal and Dhaggar in Kathua, Devipindi, Siyad Baba and Sula Park in Reasi, Guldanda and Jai valley in Doda, and Pancheri in Udhampur, all in Jammu region.

Before the Pahalgam attack, Kashmir was full of tourists and the attack prompted an exodus of most of the visitors from the valley. However after the improvement in security situation, opening of some sites, inauguration of Vande Bharat train and successful completion of Amarnath Yatra, the tourists have slowly made a comeback to the valley.

In June, LG Sinha had said more tourist places will be opened in a phased manner after security assessment.

Kashmir had witnessed back to back record tourist arrivals for the past three years. Last year, as per official numbers of the tourism department, 34.98 lakh tourists visited the Himalayan valley, up from 31.55 lakh in 2023 and 26.73 lakh in 2022.