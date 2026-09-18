J&K: Two Jaish terrorists gunned down, one suspect detained in Udhampur

Security forces killed two Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists and detained a suspected over-ground worker (OGW) during an overnight encounter in the forests of Udhampur’s Majalta area, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday.

A man, said to be overground worker, being detained by security forces in in Udhampur on Thursday. (ANI)

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The joint operation by the Army’s White Knight Corps, J&K Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) began around 9 pm on Wednesday after fresh intelligence inputs indicated the presence of terrorists in the Brattal Sohan and Khubban forests, they said.

Security personnel had been tracking a group of terrorists in the dense forest belt after their suspicious movement was noticed last week. The Army and police confirmed the killing of the two terrorists in the operation, with the latter identifying the slain ultras as Saddam and Mustafa, both Pakistani nationals.

“Despite hostile weather, incessant rain, rugged terrain and poor visibility, the forces cordoned off the area and established initial contact shortly after the operation began. Intermittent firing and blasts were reported overnight, but the area remained largely quiet before the trapped terrorists opened heavy fire on Thursday morning in an attempt to breach the cordon,” the Jammu-based White Knight Corps of the Army said in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The forces retaliated, using RPGs, and neutralised both terrorists. Their bodies, along with assault rifles, an M4 carbine, a Glock pistol and ammunition, were recovered from the encounter site, the officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The forces retaliated, using RPGs, and neutralised both terrorists. Their bodies, along with assault rifles, an M4 carbine, a Glock pistol and ammunition, were recovered from the encounter site, the officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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They added that reinforcements have been deployed and search and surveillance operations are continuing in the area to track any remaining threats. In a separate post on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Police identified the slain terrorists as Saddam and Mustafa, both Pakistani nationals.

Meanwhile, security forces detained a local man suspected to be an OGW of the JeM. Officials said he is believed to have provided logistical support, including food and shelter, to the slain terrorists. His identity has not been disclosed.

Army’s northern commander Lieutenant General Pratik Sharma lauded the White Knight Corps for its swift, precise and professional action in neutralising the two terrorists.

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“The successful intelligence-based operation, conducted in seamless synergy with Police and CRPF, once again underscores the strength of joint inter-agency coordination in the counter-terrorism grid. Northern Command remains steadfast in its resolve to ensure a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir,” the Udhampur-based command said in a post on X.

The officials said police and security forces were looking for a group of terrorists after their movement was noticed in a forest area last week.

The operation comes amid intensified counter-terrorism efforts in the region. On September 5, security forces killed Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Yasir in Budgam, while an LeT module was busted in the Pir Panjal region on September 15, with three operatives arrested and a powerful IED recovered.

The latest operation comes days ahead of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly’s autumn session, scheduled to begin on September 21.

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