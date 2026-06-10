J&K witnessed transformative changes in 12 yrs of Modi govt: MoS

The Union minister of state (Mos) in PMO, Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday, said that 12 years of Modi Government integrated Jammu and Kashmir into India’s mainstream journey.

The Union minister of state (Mos) Jitendra Singh. (HT File)

“In addition, J&K also benefited from the Modi Government’s transformative journey marked by decisive governance, infrastructure development, technological advancement and welfare schemes reaching the last mile,” he said during a special public outreach program held at Hiranagar in Kathua district.

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“From empowering the poor and farmers to strengthening India’s global standing, these years have laid a strong foundation for the vision of Viksit Bharat and created new opportunities for every citizen.”

He highlighted the transformative changes witnessed across the country during the last twelve years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the period has been marked by inclusive development, transparent governance, technological advancement and empowerment of every section of society. He noted that various centrally sponsored schemes have accelerated socio-economic growth and improved the quality of life of the people.

Earlier upon his arrival, he attended a commemorative programme held at Mela village Hiranagar, in memory of late Amarjeet Sharma who was found dead in his native village in June 2024. The minister paid tributes to the deceased and interacted with members of his family as well as local residents.

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