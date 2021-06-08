J&K Cong wants statehood, polls

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Monday demanded restoration of statehood and elections in the Union Territory, stating that the move would infuse confidence among the people.

The Congress leadership met at its party headquarters in Srinagar under the chairpersonship of J&K party president Ghulam Ahmad Mir and discussed the prevailing Covid situation as well as the political scenario.

Mir said, “It is high time that the Centre restores J&K’s statehood. The Centre’s experiments have failed and further messed up the situation.”

The Congress leaders also expressed concern over stalled projects in the UT. “When the state was bifurcated, the Centre had promised development but it is nowhere to be found. Even the money allocated to the Union Territory in the budget is nowhere to be found,” Mir said.

“They (the government) are trying to portray that things are moving at a fast pace by blacktopping a few roads. However, nothing is happing on the ground. Many major projects initiated by the previous government have been inexplicably stalled.”

Even the elected district development council members are unhappy. “J&K has not seen anything good in the last two years. The region is rife with rumors as people do not trust anybody and have lost faith in the government.”