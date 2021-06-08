Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / J&K Cong wants statehood, polls
chandigarh news

J&K Cong wants statehood, polls

The Congress leadership met at its party headquarters in Srinagar under the chairpersonship of J&K party president Ghulam Ahmad Mir and discussed the prevailing Covid situation as well as the political scenario
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:22 AM IST
The Congress leaders also expressed concern over stalled projects in the UT (Representative Image/HT File)

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress on Monday demanded restoration of statehood and elections in the Union Territory, stating that the move would infuse confidence among the people.

The Congress leadership met at its party headquarters in Srinagar under the chairpersonship of J&K party president Ghulam Ahmad Mir and discussed the prevailing Covid situation as well as the political scenario.

Mir said, “It is high time that the Centre restores J&K’s statehood. The Centre’s experiments have failed and further messed up the situation.”

The Congress leaders also expressed concern over stalled projects in the UT. “When the state was bifurcated, the Centre had promised development but it is nowhere to be found. Even the money allocated to the Union Territory in the budget is nowhere to be found,” Mir said.

“They (the government) are trying to portray that things are moving at a fast pace by blacktopping a few roads. However, nothing is happing on the ground. Many major projects initiated by the previous government have been inexplicably stalled.”

Even the elected district development council members are unhappy. “J&K has not seen anything good in the last two years. The region is rife with rumors as people do not trust anybody and have lost faith in the government.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP