J&K doctors, paramedics told to report to original place of posting
In a major move, the Jammu and Kashmir government cancelled the attachments of doctors and paramedical staff and have asked them to report to their original place of posting.
“To ensure better health care facilities to the general people and to restore health care facilities in rural areas, all attachments of doctors and paramedics made by heads of departments, including chief medical officers, assistant divisional medical officers and block medical officers or any other officer at their own level from time-to-time, are cancelled with immediate effect and they shall report back to their original place of postings,” reads the order issued by principal secretary (health and medical education) Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.
In J&K, hundreds of doctors, who were originally posted in far-flung areas, have been attached to the district headquarters or offices in the city, while the hospitals these doctors were originally posted have vacant positions. Officials said the majority of these doctors do not want to serve in far-flung areas and have been attached to hospitals in cities and towns.
“Service before self is the call of time. All of us have personal and family issues, but when we refuse to work where our services are required we make institutions and the public suffer, especially in the periphery and remote areas. Any non-compliance will invite action,” tweeted Dwivedi.
A senior officer in the medical education and health department said that there was a large chunk of doctors, especially from influential families in Kashmir and Jammu, who were attached to far off hospitals or health centres. “This order will force them to go to their original places of postings. At many places, people suffer because doctors do not want to go there and want to serve in towns or cities. This order will streamline things,” the officer said.
-
Major Bengal cabinet, TMC organisational reshuffle in offing: Report
The TMC is likely to go in for a major organisational overhaul as well as a reshuffle of the state cabinet following the arrest of now-suspended senior party leader Partha Chatterjee in a multi-crore school jobs scam. On Thursday, Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had indicated that a cabinet reshuffle will take place shortly. Chatterjee was in charge of five key ministries, including industry, commerce and enterprises and parliamentary affairs.
-
Viveck gives insight in career in art and entertainment
Senior students of La Martiniere Girls' College were in for a pleasant surprise when film-maker, writer and actor Viveck Vaswani came calling to interact with them about various career opportunities related to art and entertainment field. Actor Viveck Vaswani shared the mantra of success with the girls.
-
Citizen participatory budget: Submit applications by October 10, says PMC commissioner
Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has asked all the regional ward offices to start the process of inviting applications for the citizen participatory budget 2023-24 and submit it by October 10 this year. Pune Municipal Corporation had started the participatory budget in 2006-07, and there is a good response from people, said officials. Under the initiative, city residents can suggest civic works of up to Rs 5 lakh each in their respective electoral wards.
-
NCP, Congress leaders in Pune condemn Governor’s comments
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai triggered a massive controversy and Nationalist Congress Party and Congress party leaders in Pune on Saturday condemned his comments and demanded his resignation. NCP workers held agitations at Alka Talkies chowk on Saturday. NCP spokesperson, Pradip Deshmukh, said, “The governor has insulted the people of Maharashtra. He should take back his words. By making such controversial comments he is dividing the people here.”
-
Uran police arrest three including husband for death of woman
The Uran police have arrested three persons for allegedly killing a 34-year-old woman by drowning the deceased Vijaya Waghmare's and then burying her body. The arrested include the woman's husband and brother-in-law. Even as the incident occurred on July 24, it came to light only on Friday after which the accused were arrested. The accused, Samadhan Ram Katkari (34), her brother-in-law Navnath (29) and their friend, Gajanan Hari Katkari (28), were arrested on Saturday by Uran police.
