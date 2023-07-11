JKLF, Hurriyat activists booked under UAPA

Day after arrest of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Hurriyat activists in Srinagar, the police formally booked 10 arrested persons under UAPA blaming them for working on the instructions of handlers based in Pakistan.

Police during a raid on a city hotel on Sunday, after getting an input about meeting of former militants of JKLF and some activists of Hurriyat Conference, had detained over a dozen people.

The police in a statement said 10 ex-terrorists of JKLF and erstwhile separatists were formally arrested in JKLF-Hurriyat revival conspiracy case.

“Ten persons were arrested in a case related to conspiracy of reviving banned organisation JKLF and Hurriyat. In this regard, a case under Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and Section 121A of the IPC already stands registered in Kothibagh Police Station,” a police spokesman said adding that the arrested persons and others were planning to revive these organisations on the directions of Pakistan-based handlers.

“This meeting was an attempt to start working for revival of these moribund organisations. Initial investigation has also revealed that they were in touch with entities based abroad, few of them were members of many groups that propagate secessionism like Kashmir Global Council headed by Farooq Siddiqui and Raja Muzaffer of JKLF,” said the spokesman, adding that under the garb of manufactured pretext, this meeting which took place, the real agenda of meeting was discussing strategy of revival. “Initial investigation has also revealed that a similar preliminary meeting took place on June 13 this year, which was attended by most of them.”

Police identified the arrested persons as Mohammad Yaseen Bhat of Nigeenbagh Srinagar, Mohammad Rafiq Pahloo of Natipora, Shamsudin Rehmani of Lalbazar, Jahangeer Ahmad Bhat of Ab Gani Bhat of Batengo Sopore, Khurshid Ahmad Bhat ofRawalpora, Shabir Ahmad Dar of Badamwari Sopore, Sajad Hussain Gul of Panthachowk, Srinagar, Firdous Ahmad Shah of Abiguzar Srinagar, Parray Hassan Firdous of Lawaypora Srinagar and Sohail Ahmad Mir of Peerbagh, Budgam

“Investigation in the case is in full swing and some more arrests are likely to take place,” the spokesman said.

