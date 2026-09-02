Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Yasin Malik has denied his involvement in the killing of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat 36 years ago.

Malik said that prior to filing of the chargesheet, on June 2 and 3, 2026, three officers of the SIA visited him in Central Jail No. 7, Tihar, pursuant to an order of the competent court. (HT Photo for representation)

Malik, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, filed a 25-page affidavit before the court of additional sessions judge (TADA/POTA), Srinagar, terming the allegations baseless.

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In his affidavit, Malik said that on June 29, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir filed a chargesheet in connection with the murder of Sarla Bhat on April 19, 1990.

“To my utter shock and disbelief, I was arrayed as one of the accused in the said chargesheet after more than three decades of the occurrence,” he stated.

Malik said that prior to filing of the chargesheet, on June 2 and 3, 2026, three officers of the SIA visited him in Central Jail No. 7, Tihar, pursuant to an order of the competent court.

“During my examination, they confronted me with only two allegations. Firstly, they referred to an alleged handwritten note purportedly issued by the JKLF, allegedly recovered from the scene of occurrence, claiming responsibility for the murder and mentioning the names of Javaid Mir, Sheikh Abdul Hamid and Mohammad Yasin Malik. Secondly, I was asked, is it true that JKLF suspected a nurse of SKIMS Soura, namely Sarla Bhat, of passing information to security personnel regarding your presence in the house of Hafiz Bazaz and if you ordered JKLF to kill her,” the affidavit said.

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{{^usCountry}} Malik claimed that on April 8, 1990, he had sustained life-threatening injuries and remained in a coma. “According to the prosecution, I allegedly directed the murder of Sarla Bhat on April 19, 1990. However, the historical record demonstrates that I had sustained life-threatening injuries on April 8, 1990, remained in a coma, and was widely reported to have died. Indeed, I was declared dead on two occasions - first on April 8, 1990, and again on April 27, 1990, the day of Eid according to reports circulated at the time. It is therefore incomprehensible how a person who was unconscious, fighting for his own survival and widely believed to be dead could have participated in, directed or orchestrated the offence as alleged,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Malik claimed that on April 8, 1990, he had sustained life-threatening injuries and remained in a coma. “According to the prosecution, I allegedly directed the murder of Sarla Bhat on April 19, 1990. However, the historical record demonstrates that I had sustained life-threatening injuries on April 8, 1990, remained in a coma, and was widely reported to have died. Indeed, I was declared dead on two occasions - first on April 8, 1990, and again on April 27, 1990, the day of Eid according to reports circulated at the time. It is therefore incomprehensible how a person who was unconscious, fighting for his own survival and widely believed to be dead could have participated in, directed or orchestrated the offence as alleged,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Terming Sarla Bhat innocent, Malik stated: “One of the allegations put to me during my examination was whether Sarla Bhat was working covertly for the security forces and whether she was responsible for the raid conducted at Narwara, Downtown Srinagar, on April 8, 1990. I categorically stated that the allegation is entirely false. Sarla Bhat was neither working for the security forces in any covert capacity nor was she in any manner responsible for the raid at Narwara on April 8, 1990. She was an innocent civilian. In my view, she was as innocent as my own thirteen-year-old daughter, Raziya Sultana.”

He further stated that the Border Security Force (BSF), which conducted the raid at the residence of Hafiz Bazaz on April 8, 1990, was itself unaware of his presence in the building. Malik, however, said he has decided not to contest the trial proceedings.

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“Considering my personal circumstances and after deep reflection, I have decided not to contest the trial proceedings further. My decision shall not be treated as an admission of any prosecution fact, guilt or acceptance of the allegations made against me. I request for capital punishment,” he said in the affidavit.

In June, 36 years after the rape and murder of Kashmiri Pandit nurse Sarla Bhat, the SIA filed a chargesheet before a special TADA court in Srinagar, naming proscribed JKLF chief Mohammad Yasin Malik, then the outfit’s ‘chief commander’, and Khurshid Ahmad Chalkoo as the masterminds behind the crime.