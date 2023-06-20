J&K LG reviews arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

As annual Amarnath Yatra begins next week, J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for the pilgrimage. The Yatra will commence on July 1 for a duration of two months through Baltal in Ganderbal and Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

LG Sinha took appraisal of the upgradation work of Yatra tracks and installation of safety railings. (PTI File Photo)

The review meeting was attended by Shaleen Kabra, principal secretary, Jal Shakti Department; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, chief executive officer, Amarnathji Shrine Board; Lt General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps; Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, divisional commissioner Kashmir, senior officials of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and representatives of telecommunication service providers and deputy commissioners of Anantnag and Ganderbal.

In the meeting, LG Sinha took appraisal of the upgradation work of Yatra tracks by BRO, installation of safety railings on all vulnerable stretches, snow clearance, installation of army tents and strengthening of telecommunication connectivity. “The Lt Governor directed the telecom service providers to enhance the network connectivity and increase the bandwidth along the Yatra route. The Lt Governor also took stock of the works taken up by the Irrigation and Flood Control department and directed for higher resource mobilisation and increasing the manpower to ensure the completion of all related works well before the commencement of the Yatra,” the government spokesman said.

Both the tracks leading towards the holy cave shrine from Pahalgam and Sonmarg have been cleared by the BRO. Last year 3.65 lakh Yatris visited the holy cave and this year officials are hopeful it’s going to cross half a million mark.