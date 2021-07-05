J&K’s active caseload drops below 4,000 for first time since April 5

For the second day in a row, Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded two Covid-19 related deaths besides 347 fresh infections.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 426 with active positive cases dropping to 3,967. The last time the active cases were below 4,000 was on April 4.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,08,672 prompting the recovery rate to climb to 97.35%.

Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,16,976 and the death toll has hit 4,337.

Officials said with 75 cases each, Srinagar and Reasi had the highest number of new infections followed by 31 in Budgam. Seven districts had no or single-digit cases.

Restrictions lifted from 13 districts in J&K

J&K administration on Sunday lifted the weekend curfew in 13 districts after significant improvement in the Covid-19 situation.

The businesses can now open throughout the week during the day time in Anantnag, Bandipora, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Pulwama and Shopian districts in Kashmir besides Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Poonch, Rajouri and Udhampur.

“There will be no weekend curfew in these districts. However, the daily night curfew will continue from 8pm to 7am,” said an order by chairman state executive committee and chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta.

The daily Covid cases and deaths in the UT have witnessed a sharp fall. Deaths have mostly remained below 10 for the past few weeks while the test positivity rate has plunged below 1 percent in the past 10 days.

The month of June saw a test positivity rate of 1.8% against 8.7% in May.