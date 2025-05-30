J&K’s development won’t stop, terror will get stronger reply: Amit Shah in Poonch

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the development of Jammu and Kashmir, which began in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would not stop or slow down despite recent provocations, and warned those attempting to harm India will face a stronger and decisive response. Union home minister Amit Shah addressing a gathering in Poonch on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Delivering a message of reassurance and resolve from Poonch, which bore the brunt of Pakistani shelling that claimed 14 lives in the border district earlier this month, Shah said the pause in development caused by recent disturbances is momentary, and the Union Territory’s progress would soon regain its momentum.

He said the strong retaliation by the Indian armed forces during the recent Indo-Pak conflict from May 7 to 10 post Operation Sindoor had brought Islamabad to its knees and compelled it to raise the white flag. In a stern warning to the nation’s adversaries, he said: “Any attack on India will not be tolerated and it will attract a much stronger response than the recent conflict.”

Standing with victims

Addressing the gathering that included members of the bereaved families, Shah said: “I’m here to express my condolences to all such families. Pakistan did the most heinous act by attacking our citizens, their houses and religious places. Though we are giving job letters to the next of kin today, we all know that a job can never compensate the loss of human lives. However, this (job letters) is a gesture of Jammu and Kashmir government, Centre and the people of the nation that we are with you. The entire nation is standing like a rock with the families who have lost their members.”

The home minister recalled how innocent tourists were attacked in Pahalgam on April 22, which compelled India to hit back strongly. “It is PM Modi’s policy that every terror attack will be responded to strongly and promptly. Under this policy, our armed forces targeted terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir on May 7. For the first time, the Indian armed forces destroyed the headquarters of terror outfits within Pakistan with precision strikes and killed hundreds of terrorists,” he said, adding, “A clear message went out to the world that terrorism won’t be tolerated anymore.”

Shah said though India attacked terrorists, Pakistan took it on itself and in turn proved to the world that it’s a safe haven for terrorists.

He ridiculed the Pakistani government for getting involved in a conflict with India after Operation Sindoor. “A desperate Pakistan attacked residential localities in Jammu and Kashmir and Poonch bore the brunt, probably witnessing the heaviest shelling since Independence. They targeted our religious places, such as a gurdwara, a temple and a madrassa,” Shah said. “Our armed forces destroyed nine of their air bases, compelling Pakistan to raise the white flag and seek ceasefire,” he said.

Shift in strategy

The home minister said that the recent conflict showed a paradigm shift in India’s defence strategy.

“These events showed India’s security policy to the world. Attacks on citizens of India, forces of India, any misadventure on the border and attacks on India will not be tolerated. A befitting and much stronger response than this conflict will be given,” he said.

He reiterated PM Modi’s statement during the recent address to the nation that terror and talk and terror and trade can’t go together and blood and water can’t flow together.

Shah announced that in the coming days, theCentre will come up with a special package for the damaged houses and business structures.

He said that after PM Modi took over in 2014, more than 9,500 bunkers were constructed along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir but after recent conflict with Pakistan, more bunkers would be constructed.