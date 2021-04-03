J&K to fast-track vaccination in 4 districts

With the second wave of infections sweeping across the country, Union cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba on Friday directed the Jammu and Kashmir administration to fast-track vaccination in Jammu, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting with chief secretaries of all the states and UTs. They were asked to strictly implement the test, trace, and treat strategy, and to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour and vaccination of eligible persons to address the spike in cases.

Gauba said, “A clear message needs to go from the top-level to the entire state machinery that all weapons in the armoury need to be utilised along with vaccination to deal with the problem. “

DMs asked to take call on physical classes

Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration has asked district magistrates to take a call on the continuation of physical classes in schools in their areas, considering students’ safety.

The J&K administration issued the direction after at least 90 students and teachers tested positive for coronavirus in different districts, mostly in Anantnag, Kulgam and Budgam over the last couple of days.

“All district magistrates and district disaster management authorities’ chairpersons in J&K shall take a call on the continuation of academic activities (physical classes or online classes) in their respective jurisdictions, keeping in view the safety of students and present trend of pandemic in different districts,” a government order said.

The order, issued by school education department deputy secretary Umesh Sharma, said the chief education officer and other authorities will assist the district magistrates in taking such decisions.

Satwari school to reopen on Monday

Five teachers of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School, Satwari, whose results had returned unclear on Thursday, have tested negative for the virus. Principal Surjit Singh said, “The teachers were retested and they were found negative.”Now, the school will re-open on Monday for Class-12 examinations .

Amid the spike in cases in J&K, two teachers of the same school had tested positive for the virus, as a result of which classes had been suspended and the school closed.

