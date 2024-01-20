close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Job aspirants protest outside CM's house, Sukhu assures action

Job aspirants protest outside CM’s house, Sukhu assures action

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 20, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Junior office assistant (JOA-IT) candidates on Thursday protested outside the Himachal Pradesh secretariat, demanding immediate declaration of the JOA-IT examination result

Hundreds of junior office assistant candidates gathered outside Himachal chief minister’s official residence and raised slogans against the state government, seeking examination results at the earliest. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured them that it will be declared soon after considering the legal aspects. According to the protesters, the CM expressed his inability to declare results due to resistance from the cabinet, and also advised them to convince the ministers. “We will meet every minister of the state government and will ask them about their issues with this matter,” said one of the candidates, Lovnesh Verma.

Approximately 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination on March 21, 2021 for 1,867 posts
Approximately 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination on March 21, 2021 for 1,867 posts (HT File)

Junior office assistant (JOA-IT) candidates on Thursday protested outside the Himachal Pradesh secretariat, demanding immediate declaration of the JOA-IT examination results. The protesters alleged that they had to wait for over 10 hours to meet the chief minister.

Approximately 2.5 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination on March 21, 2021 for 1,867 posts. The matter of recruitment was sub judice in the Himachal Pradesh high court and Supreme Court for about four years, causing a delay in the results. On November 9 last year, SC ordered the declaration of results within three months. The protesters alleged that no action has been taken so far.

The recruitment examination was conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), which was disbanded after a state anti-corruption and Vigilance Bureau probe into a paper leak scam. The probe found connivance of office staff in the paper leak.

The state had asked the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) to declare the results, but the latter refused citing staff shortage.

Saturday, January 20, 2024
