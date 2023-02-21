Job regularisation: Protesters block national highway in Jalandhar

Seeking regularisation of jobs, the contractual employees blocked national highway near PAP Chowk on Tuesday. The protest caused inconvenience to commuters due to traffic jams on both sides of the road. Later, police managed to shift the protesters to one side of the road, while clearing another side for smooth flow of traffic. Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation chairperson Chandan Grewal said they are seeking regularisation of jobs of firemen in Punjab who are working on contract basis for the past 10 years, notification for re-implementation of old pension scheme and new recruitment of class IV employees in municipalities across the state. HTC

