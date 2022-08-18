Job regularisation: Punjab cabinet sub-committee meets aggrieved employees
The cabinet sub-committee, formed for regularisation of contractual employees, on Wednesday assured employees of the Transport department that the Punjab government is regularly working to update the draft policy so as to ensure that it should benefit them all.
Holding a meeting with the representatives of contractual employee unions and officials of transport department in the presence of a team of legal experts, the cabinet sub-committee discussed various aspects related to the regularisation of services in the Transport department.
Addressing the meeting, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and school education minister Harjot Singh Bains welcomed the suggestions given by the employees’ unions. Cheema said that as per the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the sub-committee has been analysing the rules related to the appointment of employees in the concerned departments so that the services of the contractual employees can be regularised without any legal hindrance. He further said that sub-committee has been continuously briefing the chief minister about the outcomes of all these meetings.
Cheema alleged that actions of the previous governments were only political tactics, and the contractual employees were facing this situation just because of the vague decisions made by previous governments in the last year of tenure. He said that the Mann government has been working on mission mode to secure the future of these employees. Cheema said that the sub-committee has been formed to consider all the legal hurdles, so that they could be provided relief without it being challenged in the courts.
Earlier, representatives of various unions of contractual employees of Transport department including that of PUNBUS and PRTC presented their cases besides suggesting solutions for the same. Finance Minister asked the officials of PUNBUS and PRTC to submit the documents related to suggestion given by the unions to sub-committee.
Around 25 lakh new voters likely to be enrolled in Jammu and Kashmir
The chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir, Hirdesh Kumar Singh, on Wednesday said that the special summary revision of electoral rolls in the union territory, being conducted after January 1, 2019, is likely to add around 25 lakh new voters to the existing voters' list and that “Post-abrogation of Article 370, an ordinarily residing person can become a voter in J&K to exercise his right to franchise.”
7 years on, no justice served, says AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay on Kotkapura firing case
Once again the Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amritsar North and former IPS office Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has questioned the role his own government in Punjab in delivering justice in Bargari sacrilege episode-related Police firing cases. He has stated that seven years have passed, no justice has been served in the Kotkapura firing case. He also says, “Waiting for justice…”.
AAPs Punjab report card disappointing, says Ashwani Sharma
Dubbing the Aam Aadmi Party as a total failure in governance, Bharatiya Janata Party state president Ashwani Sharma said that the law-and-order situation in jails was miserable and mobile phones found with inmates was a sad reflection of the dire straits the state was in. Why does the AAP hide the truth from the public. “Afterall every citizen of the state has a stake in the economic status of Punjab,” said Sharma.
Over 100 apple growers court arrest in Shimla
In view of 'Jail Bharo Andolan' from August 17, more than 100 farmers, particularly apple growers, under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch courted arrest at the police control room on the Mall Road, Shimla, on Wednesday. Farmers have urged the government to fulfil 20 demands that they have submitted in their charter during their talks with the chief minister on July 28. The government, however, has announced to give 6% subsidy on cartons.
CCI in wait-and-watch mode in Punjab amid volatile market conditions for cotton
The Cotton Corporation of India is in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the 2022-23 kharif marketing season even as Punjab agriculture authorities hope that like last year, the central agency will have little role to play in cotton purchase. CCI officials, overseeing cotton farming in Punjab, say the present situation is uncertain to conclude if the agency would be required in the market.
