Job regularisation: Punjab cabinet sub-committee meets aggrieved employees

The cabinet sub-committee, formed for regularisation of contractual employees, on Wednesday assured employees of the Transport department that the Punjab government is regularly working to update the draft policy so as to ensure that it should benefit them all.

Holding a meeting with the representatives of contractual employee unions and officials of transport department in the presence of a team of legal experts, the cabinet sub-committee discussed various aspects related to the regularisation of services in the Transport department.

Addressing the meeting, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and school education minister Harjot Singh Bains welcomed the suggestions given by the employees’ unions. Cheema said that as per the directions of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, the sub-committee has been analysing the rules related to the appointment of employees in the concerned departments so that the services of the contractual employees can be regularised without any legal hindrance. He further said that sub-committee has been continuously briefing the chief minister about the outcomes of all these meetings.

Cheema alleged that actions of the previous governments were only political tactics, and the contractual employees were facing this situation just because of the vague decisions made by previous governments in the last year of tenure. He said that the Mann government has been working on mission mode to secure the future of these employees. Cheema said that the sub-committee has been formed to consider all the legal hurdles, so that they could be provided relief without it being challenged in the courts.

Earlier, representatives of various unions of contractual employees of Transport department including that of PUNBUS and PRTC presented their cases besides suggesting solutions for the same. Finance Minister asked the officials of PUNBUS and PRTC to submit the documents related to suggestion given by the unions to sub-committee.