Jodhpur police raid Akalgarh market for selling fake goods

The Jodhpur police conducted a raid in Ludhiana's Akalgarh market, targeting shops selling counterfeit goods with logos of well-known companies. The operation also extended to Gandhi Nagar Market and a factory in Bhai Manna Singh Nagar, where a significant quantity of fake products was allegedly seized.

The investigation began when Jodhpur police arrested a shopkeeper in Jodhpur for selling counterfeit clothing. The arrested individual revealed that the fake goods originated from Ludhiana. Following this lead, the police raided a factory in Bhai Manna Singh Nagar and then Akalgarh market, identifying it as a hub for selling these counterfeit items.

Station house officer (SHO) Gaganpreet Singh of Kotwali police station said, “Jodhpur police have reached Ludhiana and they have started an investigation. They are also taking the statements of people in Akalgarh market and at various other areas. We are not aware of the other things”.

Manpreet Singh Bunty, president, Akalgarh Market readymade association, said, “We have staged a protest outside the market and closed the shops when Jodhpur police visited to conduct the raid”.