Join armed forces: Air Force ex-chief to youth in Ludhiana

Youth should join the armed forces, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (retd) said on Saturday while expressing concern over the growing trend of youngsters migrating abroad. During a session themed “My journey in the Indian Air Force”, organised by the Ludhiana Management Association (LMA) here, Dhanoa emphasised that true leadership is about taking risks and stepping forward with courage and conviction. Drawing from his career in the Indian Air Force, he urged leaders to embody resilience, ethical integrity and strategic vision in a rapidly evolving global landscape. Stressing the critical role veterans must play, Dhanoa said that it is important for them to inspire and motivate the younger generation to choose a path of service to the nation. Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa (retd) addressing a gathering at an event in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“Leadership is about taking risks. If you want to lead, you have to step forward and take the initiative,” Dhanoa reiterated, offering a passionate call to action for today’s youth and leadership aspirants. Dhanoa also highlighted the urgent need for a renewed sense of patriotism and national pride among the younger generation.

The event concluded with a session, providing the audience an opportunity to engage with Dhanoa and gain valuable insights into leadership, national security, and personal growth.

The session also witnessed the presence of officers from the armed forces, including Colonel PR Pandey (Baddowal), Commandant Dubey (Dholewal), and Air Commodore Prashant Agnihotri (Halwara). Their presence highlighted the enduring ties between defence leadership and civic institutions.

In her presidential remarks, Harpreet Kaur Kang, president of LMA, reaffirmed the association’s commitment to promoting leadership excellence and professional development through such sessions.