Joint coordination team holds conference in Chandigarh to discuss cybercrime

The joint cybercrime coordination teams (JCCTs) constituted by Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) scheme for Chandigarh region comprising Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana (Mewat Belt), Punjab, Uttrakhand, Jharkhand (Jamtara Belt), UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh on Monday held a conference.

The conference, which laid emphasis on the cybercrime hotspots like Jamtara, Mewat, Delhi NCR and West Bengal, was inaugurated by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit.

Those in attendance included MHA special secretary (IS) VSK Kaumudi, adviser to UT administrator Dharam Pal among others. Madan Oberoi of ED/Interpol, Singapore, addressed the conference and spoke on international issues and current trends in cybercrime and investigation.

Representatives from banks, internet service-providers and other service providers discussed the issues faced by law enforcement agencies. The public prosecutors across the nation and cyber law experts also gave insights into legal issues pertaining to cybercrime.

The JCCT was constituted for collaboration and coordination among states in sharing data, sharing modus operandi and sharing details of financial cyber criminals.