Joint coordination team holds conference in Chandigarh to discuss cybercrime
The joint cybercrime coordination teams (JCCTs) constituted by Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) under the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) scheme for Chandigarh region comprising Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana (Mewat Belt), Punjab, Uttrakhand, Jharkhand (Jamtara Belt), UT of Jammu and Kashmir and UT of Ladakh on Monday held a conference.
The conference, which laid emphasis on the cybercrime hotspots like Jamtara, Mewat, Delhi NCR and West Bengal, was inaugurated by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit.
Those in attendance included MHA special secretary (IS) VSK Kaumudi, adviser to UT administrator Dharam Pal among others. Madan Oberoi of ED/Interpol, Singapore, addressed the conference and spoke on international issues and current trends in cybercrime and investigation.
Representatives from banks, internet service-providers and other service providers discussed the issues faced by law enforcement agencies. The public prosecutors across the nation and cyber law experts also gave insights into legal issues pertaining to cybercrime.
The JCCT was constituted for collaboration and coordination among states in sharing data, sharing modus operandi and sharing details of financial cyber criminals.
-
Shooters push PU’s gold medal tally to 15 at Khelo India University Games
Panjab University's (PU) shooting team on Monday clinched three gold medals at the Khelo India University Games, being held in Bengaluru, pushing the varsity's gold medal tally to 15. The skeet mixed team, comprising Prabh Chahal and Parnaaz, and two teams competing in rapid fire team events were among the gold medal winners. Fencers representing the varsity also bagged two silver medals.
-
Tanzanian woman held with 300 gm heroin in Zirakpur
Police arrested a woman,who is a Tanzanian national, and recovered 300 gm of heroin from her possession. Zirakpur police station house officer inspector Onkar Singh Brar said the accused, identified as Rahma, was living at Dwarka, Delhi. The accused was arrested during a patrol at Ghazipur road and will now be produced in court in Derabassi on Tuesday. The SHO added that they were looking to break the supply chain.
-
PU student bodies flay fixed protest site on campus
Days after Panjab University announced a designated protest venue on the Sector-14 campus, thereby banning any demonstrations outside the vice-chancellor's (V-C) office and Student Centre, various student bodies held a joint protest against the decision outside the V-C's office on Monday. The joint protest was organised by Students For Society, Punjab Students Union (PSU-Lalkaar), Ambedkar Students Association, National Students Union of India, Panjab University Students Union and Students Organisation of India, among others.
-
Ambala MC passes ₹138 crore budget amid ruckus at House meeting
The municipal corporation on Monday passed its annual budget for the financial year 2022-23 at its House meeting held at Panchayat Bhawan in Ambala city and estimated an income of ₹138 crore, while the expenditure was approximated at ₹119 crore . Divisional commissioner Renu Phulia, however, recently ruled in favour of Rubi Sauda, a Haryana Democratic Front councillor who has been accused of murder and in effect upheld her house membership.
-
Panchkula garbage collectors fear for livelihood amid move to private firm
Protesting against the introduction of a private company into the business, door-to-door garbage waste collectors commenced an indefinite sit-in outside the Panchkula municipal corporation building on Monday. Kamla, who was 25 when she first started collecting waste in Sector 9 along with her husband, is still at it forty-five years later. With this income, she funds the education of her grandchildren.
