Joint fight must to tackle drug menace: Union minister

Union minister of social justice and empowerment Virendra Kumar here on Saturday called upon the youth of the state to lead the fight against drugs. Presiding over the Nasha Mukt Bharat Yuva Rally at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the minister recalled the rich cultural heritage of the state, asking the youth to strive towards ensuring that the path shown by Sikh gurus and freedom fighters, like Lala Lajpat Rai, Bhagat Singh and Udham Singh, is followed. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria at the event in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The minister said that the nation, including the central and state governments, religious organisations and youth, should jointly fight the problem of drug abuse. “We need to link our youth with music, arts and sports to keep addiction at bay,” he said.

Highlighting that drug addiction affects the entire community, he shared examples of youth who have been rehabilitated at Nasha Mukt centres. Hailing the rally against addiction, he said, “We need to extend this programme in villages and in slum areas too. The role of youth is very important in the success of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.”

The minister informed that around 98,000 schools had participated in the previous programme in the Abhiyan and around 2 lakh youth along with people from religious and social organisations participated. “In the next programme, more than 3.42 crore people participated. For the next programme on August 12, we have targeted to reach 5 crore people to build awareness on drug abuse.”

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria was the chief guest. He said people and institutions from all walks of life need to come together and make the movement a people’s revolution.

“Our religious leaders are trying to make Punjab Nasha Mukt. We need to bring all of them together and add further strength to the movement. I have spoken to VCs of universities. They have assured me that they will exhort their students to take pledge against drug abuse,” he added.

The governor distributed sports kits among students. The social justice and empowerment minister felicitated students who won prizes at various competitions organized as part of the campaign.

Punjab minister of social justice and empowerment Baljeet Kaur and Union minister of state (railways) Ravneet Bittu were also present.