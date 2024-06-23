 Jouramajra reviews work to strengthen Ghaggar bandh - Hindustan Times
Jouramajra reviews work to strengthen Ghaggar bandh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 23, 2024 07:38 AM IST

Punjab water resources minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra visits flood-prone villages of Tiwana, Amlala, Khajur Mandi and Alamgir.

Punjab water resources minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Saturday directed officials to complete the ongoing strengthening work of the Tiwana bandh of Ghaggar within the stipulated time to avert any untoward incident during the upcoming monsoon.

Punjab cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra
Punjab cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra

Visiting the flood-prone villages of Tiwana, Amlala, Khajur Mandi and Alamgir, the cabinet minister, who was accompanied by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, said the state government is committed to ensuring pre-monsoon arrangements across the state. He said the strengthening works and cleaning of waterbodies were in place and no laxity would be tolerated with the quality and deadline of the works.

9 crore has been allocated for fortification and repair works of the bandh across the Ghaggar in Tiwana and Alamgir. The work is going on in full swing,” he added.

He assured residents that all flood protection measures, including cleaning of Sarsini-Sadhanpur rivulet before the onset of monsoon, would be ensured. MLA Kuljit Singh also sought the repair of Amlala bridge, which connects the area to Patiala road.

Follow Us On