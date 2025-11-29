Journo’s house demolished in Jammu; parties condemn move

A day after Jammu Development Authority (JDA) tore down a decrepit house of a social media journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing in Narwal area, a blame-game has erupted between BJP and chief minister Omar Abdullah. This action has also drawn criticism by various political parties and civil society. The officers appointed by Raj Bhawan without seeking permission from an elected government or taking the minister concerned into confidence are using bulldozers. It’s a ploy to defame the elected government, said Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah. (File)

The CM on Friday launched a scathing attack on the lieutenant governor’s administration accusing it of politically motivated bulldozer drives to “malign” the elected government.

On Thursday, the JDA with the help of police bulldozed the house of a Jammu based journalist, Arfaz Ahmad Daing who runs a new portal Seher News. A day before, a building was also demolished in Kangan in central Kashmir.

“The officers appointed by Raj Bhawan without seeking permission from an elected government or taking the minister concerned into confidence are using bulldozers. It’s a ploy to defame the elected government. We have been repeatedly saying that staff departments under our domain should be appointed by us. The CEO’s of development authorities should be appointed by the elected government, the revenue staff should be also appointed by the elected government,” CM Omar Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

Omar Abdullah, without naming Lt Governor, said that this shows direct interference in our work. “They claim that there is no interference but this is direct interference in our work.”

Former president of the J&K BJP, Ravinder Raina, visited Daing to express his solidarity. “I went to meet Arfaz Daing to express my solidarity. He told me that his family had been living there for the past 40 years,” he said.

Raina, however, denied any role of the LG’s administration in it. “LG’s administration has nothing to do with it. He has not taken any action. Neither LG’s administration nor BJP government can be blamed because we are not an elected government in J&K. Only elected government headed by CM Omar Abdullah knows what went wrong,” he added.

Raina said that under PM Modi, homeless citizens were being provided houses under PMAY and other schemes. “The CM is passing the buck..Being CM, he should not give excuses and indulge in blame game,” said Raina.

Daing alleged that JDA’s action was carried out without prior notice and was a “message” to the journalists, who spoke truth in the face of the government. “Forty years ago, my father raised a small house over 3 Marla land and JDA tore it down at the blink of eye without serving any notice and affording me an opportunity of getting heard,” he said.

Daing admitted that the land belonged to JDA but asked whether his decrepit house was the only illegal structure. He referred to lakhs of Kanals of JDA land, which has been encroached upon by influential people, including retired officers, and politicians in connivance with land mafia.

He described JDA’s drive as “selective”.

Meanwhile, a man, Kuldeep Sharma, handed over land documents of a five marla plot to Daing on Friday. He has also assured to get the land duly transferred in Daing’s name through court.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti termed it the neglect of the state.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti criticised the demolition of a house of the journalist by the authorities in Jammu, saying the Union territory is suffering the “brutal consequences” of the National Conference (NC) government’s decision to dismiss the party’s “anti-bulldozer” bill in the assembly recently.

“The Regularization and Recognition of Property Rights Bill was drafted to protect the dignity of the poorest families in J&K, recognising that those who have lived on State, Kahcharai, Common and Shamilat lands for over 20 years are not encroachers but citizens with a constitutional right to shelter under Article 21. No family should ever be punished for building a home & for the state’s own neglect,” said PDP legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra .

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi also condemned the demolition of journalist house on in Jammu, calling it a disturbing reflection of how ordinary citizens and journalists are being targeted under an administration led by Omar Abdullah, who “despite a massive mandate, has delivered nothing except disappointment.”

Inam Un Nabi said the demolition appears punitive and echoes what incarcerated MP Er Rashid has long warned about bulldozer justice used to intimidate and silence the weak. He said that people trusted Omar with hope, but instead of protecting civil liberties, “his government is normalising fear, not governance.”