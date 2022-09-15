JP Atray cricket meet: UTCA to clash with Players XI Bihar in opening match

The 27th All-India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament will be played at various venues across tricity between September 22 and October 3. In the opening match, UT Cricket Association (UTCA) XI will lock horns with Players XI Bihar at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

As many as 16 teams have been drawn into four pools of four teams each. Pool-A comprises Punjab Cricket Club, Goa Cricket Association, PSPB and Players’ Academy XI Delhi; while Pool- B comprises Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association, Minerva Cricket Academy and Delhi Capitals Academy.

Pool-C will have UTCA Chandigarh, Players XI Bihar, Baroda Cricket Association and RBI, Mumbai; while Pool-D has Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association, CAG Delhi, SPJ Sports Delhi and Punjab Cricket Association Colts.

The finals will be played on October 3 at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium PCA, Mohali.

Vivek Atray, convener of the tournament, said that despite the crowded domestic calendar, they have been able to eke out 12 days playing time encompassing 31 matches at six venues with the help and support of PCA management, UT and Haryana sports departments. All matches will be day affairs and the winners will get a cash prize of ₹2 lakh, while the runners-up will get ₹1 lakh.

