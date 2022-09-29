JP Atray meet: Baltej’s fifer sets up PCC’s convincing win

Led by Baltej Singh’s fifer (5/11), Punjab Cricket Club (PCC) recorded an easy nine-wicket win over Goa during the ongoing 27th JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

Batting first, Goa were bowled out for 118 in 33 overs. Medium-pacer Baltej Singh bowled well to take five wickets while giving away 11 runs. For Goa, Eknath Kerbar made 40 runs, while Arjun Tendulkar scored 35 runs. In reply, PCC achieved the target in 17.3 overs, losing one wicket in 17.3 overs. Abhishek Sharma scored an unbeaten 86, while Prabhsimran made 24.

In another match, Minerva Cricket Academy beat defending champions Himachal by eight wickets. Batting first, Himachal lost all wickets for 190 runs. In response, Minerva chased down the target in 20.5 overs for the loss of two wickets.