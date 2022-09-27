JP Atray Memorial Cricket: Punjab Cricket Club ease to win over Petroleum SPB

Led by Mandeep Singh’s brilliant 113 off 88 balls, the Punjab Cricket Club (PCC) on Monday handed a heavy 150-run defeat to Petroleum SPB at the JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur.

A rain-marred day meant the PCC only played a curtailed 36-over innings, scoring 271 for the loss of five wickets. The side had been put to bat by Petroleum SPB after the toss. Mandeep, who scored a brilliant century 113 off 88 balls, was ably supported by Salil Arora — who scored an unbeaten 54 off 41 balls. Abhishek Sharma, meanwhile, posted 43 off 34 balls.

Amit Mishra, who took home two wickets while conceding 39 was the standout in the bowling attack.

In response, a well-balanced Petroleum SPB comprising Pinal Shah, Aditya Rane, Nitish Rana and Uday Kaul were bundled out for 121 in 29.2 overs.

Kaul’s 40 off 48 balls was the only significant contribution for the side. For PCC, meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Mayank Markande took two wickets each. Harpreet Brar led with three wickets.

The Baroda side, meanwhile, beat Players XI Bihar in another truncated encounter at the IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Batting first, Baroda posted a massive total of 334 for the loss of five wickets in 38 overs. Kriti Patel and Shivalik Sharma came together for a 200-run partnership vor the third wicket, with both scoring centuries.

Players XI Bihar were bowled out for 114 in 20.1 overs, with Baroda’s Shlok Desai emerging as the star bowler as he took four wickets. Aditya Rangwani and Ashutosh Das also scored three dismissals each.