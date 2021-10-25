Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JP Dalal faces farmers’ protest in Bhiwani

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal on Sunday faced farmers’ irk during his visit to his home constituency Loharu in Bhiwani district
Nearly 40 farmers were detained by the police when they were heading towards the venue to show black flags to Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal. Later, police released the detainees. (HT File)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 12:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak

The minister had gone to Loharu to take part in programmes organised by different societies and meet people ahead of Diwali. He interacted with shopkeepers, vendors and party workers.

The minister had gone to Loharu to take part in programmes organised by different societies and meet people ahead of Diwali. He interacted with shopkeepers, vendors and party workers.

Nearly 40 farmers were detained by the police when they were heading towards the venue to show black flags to Dalal. Later, police released the detainees.

The farmers alleged that the government’s ‘real face’ has been exposed as they are not getting the DAP fertiliser amid rabi season and their mustard cultivation is getting delayed.

“Majority of the farmers did not get the fertiliser despite standing in queues for hours. The retailers have been selling DAP to farmers they know while other farmers are unable to get the fertiliser,” said Dayanand Punia, state secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha.

Dalal said the government has provided 20% more DAP than the average of the last five years.

“I assure all farmers that they will get the DAP on time. There is no shortage of fertiliser,” he added.

