Judges caught in jam: HC summons DGP for explanation

About a dozen-odd Haryana legislators’ decision to cover the last 100-metre stretch to the Vidhan Sabha on foot, left the Chandigarh police department red-faced as the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC) took suo motu cognisance of the resultant traffic chaos, in which judges were also caught, and summoned the director general of police (DGP) for an explanation. The judge noted that there were protesters too, who managed to reach the main gate of the civil secretariat barricades during the ongoing Vidhan Sabha session. (HT Photo for representation)

According to eyewitnesses, it all started around 10 am on Tuesday when the judges were on their way to the court as routine. A few Haryana legislators, belonging to the Opposition, stopped their vehicles near the HC roundabout, about 100 metres away from the assembly, and decided to walk to the Vidhan Sabha to protest over various issues. As they were accompanied by their security detail and mediapersons, they ended up causing a congestion on the busy stretch during peak traffic hour.

“This traffic congestion resulted in delay in the timely commencement of the court proceedings. Notably, the personal security officer attached with me had to step out of the vehicle to clear the traffic, as the police personnel stationed at the roundabout failed to take prompt action and ensure smooth passage of the judges’ vehicles,” justice Sandeep Moudgil observed in the sou motu note forwarded to chief justice Sheel Nagu to take up the matter on judicial side.

“To address this apparent laxity on the part of the Chandigarh police, let the DGP, Chandigarh remain present at 2 pm. He shall also explain as to how the protesters reached to the above said spot, which is prime facie a case of gross negligence and dereliction of duty,” the judge had noted.

At 2 pm, DGP Sagar Preet Singh Hooda, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur and SSP (traffic) Sumer Pratap Singh, all rushed to court in view of the order, and the Chandigarh administration counsel was at pain to explain that there was no laxity and it was a one-off incident.

The court was informed that the situation arose due to the MLAs’ movement on foot along the route. “The unusual thing that happened today was that about 10 to 12 MLAs of the Opposition party decided to walk to the Vidhan Sabha from about 150 metres away from the chowk. That caused the entire jam, and the chaos in the morning,” the UT administration counsel told the court, adding that otherwise, the situation on other days is “much smoother”. He also informed that nine traffic personnel were deputed around the chowk during the time. “ ..a lot of frisking is taking place at the gates following bomb threats that come time and again. Media and party supporters were also there with MLAs. All this contributed to this traffic pile up, which lasted 10-15 minutes,” the counsel submitted.

Taking a note of the submissions, chief justice Nagu indicated that effective traffic regulation during court hours was essential to ensure smooth access to the institution.

However, about the incident at hand, the court remarked, “These things do happen. At times, the situation is beyond the control of the officers also.”

While disposing of the matter, the court recorded an undertaking from the DGP that “all endeavours, at all times” would be made to prevent such traffic congestion.