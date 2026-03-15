Judicial system must work like hospitals, with same spirit of service: CJI Surya Kant in Mandi

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, on Sunday while addressing a legal literacy camp in Himachal’s Mandi said that judicial complexes need to function like hospitals. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu honouring Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court GS Sandhawalia (R) is also seen. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

“People go to hospitals with hope and the judicial system should also work with the same spirit of service as people come to courts with the expectation of relief and justice,” he said, adding that Mandi is also known as Chhoti Kashi, where millions of people visit with great devotion and today foundation of a “temple of justice” is being laid at this place, which will soon be completed.

“Himachal Pradesh has preserved its natural beauty; therefore, it is necessary to make people aware of their fundamental rights. Similar programmes should be organised even at the grassroots level so that awareness about fundamental duties can increase,” he added.

Justice Kant said that the love and respect of the people has brought him to Himachal Pradesh again and he feels honoured by their affection.

He laid the foundation stone of the Mandi judicial court complex, to be constructed at a cost of ₹152 crore in the presence of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The state-of-the-art court complex would be built on 9.6 hectares of land and would have four blocks, providing better facilities for judges, lawyers and the public.

CM Sukhu, in his address, said that ensuring access to justice and rights for every citizen of the state is the commitment of the government and government is working towards inclusive development and social justice in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

Sukhu said that through education, healthcare, social security and transparent administration, the government is ensuring that every citizen gets equal opportunities and that the roots of democracy become stronger. “The legal age of marriage for girls has been increased to 21 years so that they can have rights and opportunities equal to boys. Giving equal rights to daughters, the government has provided them equal rights in ancestral property up to 150 bighas, which earlier was limited only to sons,” he said.

Chief justice of HP high court, Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, said that today’s discussion is the result of collective efforts to ensure that justice reaches every individual and justice is not limited only to courtrooms but also includes awareness of rights, access to legal aid and providing timely assistance.