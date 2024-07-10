Juicy delights assured as Mango Mela returns to Pinjore on July 12

The 31st edition of the annual Mango Mela will begin at Yadavindra Garden in Pinjore on July 12. Mangoes of different varieties, including Dussehri, Chausa, Langra, Amarpali, Bombay Green (Malda), Ratol, Malika, Ambika and Ramkela (a pickle variety), will be on display from 10 am onwards on Day 1. (HT File Photo)

Being organised under the joint aegis of Haryana Tourism Corporation and state horticulture department, the three-day fair will be inaugurated by chief minister Nayab Singh Saini at 5.30 pm.

Mangoes of different varieties, including Dussehri, Chausa, Langra, Amarpali, Bombay Green (Malda), Ratol, Malika, Ambika and Ramkela (a pickle variety), will be on display from 10 am onwards on Day 1. A large number of mango growers from across the country will participate in the fair and showcase different varieties of mangoes.

A gamut of activities, competitions and cultural programmes will also be organised for visitors. Day 1 will feature rangoli, drawing and poster-making competitions, along with a mango quiz. Classical singer Subhash Ghosh will perform at 6.30 pm.

On the second day, there will be competitions for group dance, story-writing, slogan-writing, nail art and handwriting. Later at 6.30 pm, singer Vinod Rathod will regale visitors.

The final day will see visitors competing in group singing, drawing, best out of waste, mehendi and mango eating. Punjabi singer Ashok Masti and Gurpreet Ghuggi will entertain the audience in the evening.

The gardens will be illuminated with special lights on palaces, ramparts and bastions. A multi-cuisine food court will be set up and a crafts bazaar will also feature handlooms and handicrafts by the artisans/weavers of Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan.

Deputy commissioner Yash Garg on Tuesday presided over a meeting at the mini-secretariat to review arrangements for the fair. He gave directions to the departments concerned for maintaining law and order, parking of vehicles, health services, mobile toilets, regular fogging on the fair premises, and arrangements for drinking water for the successful organisation of the fair.