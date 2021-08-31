Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Junior golf meet held in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Junior golf meet held in Chandigarh

Forest Hill Golf Club president launched the meet in which children between the age of 6-17 years from Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi participated
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 01:28 AM IST
Officials of Forest Hill Golf Club with the winners of the 1st Junior Golf Championship in Mohali on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

Ammania, Jaspal, Raaya Nanda and Esra Dhillon shared first spot in the girls putting competition during the 1st Junior Golf Championship organised as part of Forest Hill Junior Golf Training Programme on Sunday. Meanwhile, Nyrah Nanda and Aneek Raj Dhillon finished runners-up and second runners-up, respectively.

Forest Hill Golf Club president Birinder Singh Gill launched the meet in which children between the age of 6-17 years from Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi participated. In the boys’ category, Yugvir was the winner and Subeg was the runners-up.

In category F for boys, Ojasv was the winner and Zuravar Singh came second. In the girls’ category, Gairat Kaur won. In category E for boys, Fatehvir was the winner and in the girls’ category Ojaswini emerged as champion.

In category D for boys, Hriday took pole position followed by Daiwik. In the girls category, Tanvi Kaur won.

In category C for boys, Ranvijay Singh was the winner while Gobinddeep Singh was first runners-up and Agam came third. In category B for boys’, the winner was Ajay, Jai Gupta and Digvijay came second and third, respectively. In the girls’ category, Jasmandeep Kur was the winner and Harshita came second.

RELATED STORIES

In category A for boys, Aditya Sood won followed by Aryaman Rautela in the second position and Arnav Dhaka in the third position.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chandigarh: Khattar’s visit leaves residents harried

All approvals taken for walk-in aviary, says Chandigarh forest dept

Most PU departments sceptical of UGC’s blended mode proposal

Air India’s Amritsar-Birmingham direct flight to resume from Sept 3
TRENDING TOPICS
Kabul Attacks
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
The Empire Review
India vs England
Chehre Movie Review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP