Junior golf meet held in Chandigarh

Ammania, Jaspal, Raaya Nanda and Esra Dhillon shared first spot in the girls putting competition during the 1st Junior Golf Championship organised as part of Forest Hill Junior Golf Training Programme on Sunday. Meanwhile, Nyrah Nanda and Aneek Raj Dhillon finished runners-up and second runners-up, respectively.

Forest Hill Golf Club president Birinder Singh Gill launched the meet in which children between the age of 6-17 years from Chandigarh, Punjab and Delhi participated. In the boys’ category, Yugvir was the winner and Subeg was the runners-up.

In category F for boys, Ojasv was the winner and Zuravar Singh came second. In the girls’ category, Gairat Kaur won. In category E for boys, Fatehvir was the winner and in the girls’ category Ojaswini emerged as champion.

In category D for boys, Hriday took pole position followed by Daiwik. In the girls category, Tanvi Kaur won.

In category C for boys, Ranvijay Singh was the winner while Gobinddeep Singh was first runners-up and Agam came third. In category B for boys’, the winner was Ajay, Jai Gupta and Digvijay came second and third, respectively. In the girls’ category, Jasmandeep Kur was the winner and Harshita came second.

In category A for boys, Aditya Sood won followed by Aryaman Rautela in the second position and Arnav Dhaka in the third position.