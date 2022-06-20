Justice Amjad A Sayed appointed Himachal Pradesh high court chief justice

Justice Amjad A Sayed of the Bombay high court has been appointed the 27th chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh high court.

The Supreme Court collegium had recommended his name on May 17.

The Union government issued a notification ratifying the collegium recommendation of his appointment.

Born on January 21, 1961, Justice Sayed did LLB from Bombay University in 1984. He was on the panel of the central government, Bombay high court (senior counsel group-I). He was also an assistant government pleader, Bombay high court, original side.

Justice Sayed has appeared in public interest litigation matters relating to mangroves, garbage dumping, free/concessional medical treatment for poor in charitable hospitals, biomedical waste, and malnutrition, among others on behalf of the Union of India and the state government.

A keen sports enthusiast, he was on the panel of several public undertakings and has also appeared in arbitrations on their behalf. He was also a notary public, Government of India.

