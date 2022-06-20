3 Pakistanis among 7 terrorists gunned down in Kashmir Valley, says J&K Police

Three Pakistani nationals were among the seven terrorists eliminated by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir during the counter-terror operations last night, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.



“An encounter began in Kupwara yesterday. Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists from Pakistan were killed yesterday itself. Another Pakistani terrorist was gunned down early morning today; a local terrorist from Shopian, Showkat was gunned down along with him,” IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar told news agency ANI.

“In Pulwama, a local terrorist of Lashkar-e-Toiba was gunned down. In Kulgam, a local terrorist of Jaish-e-Mohammed and one LeT terrorist were killed. A total of 7 terrorists killed so far - 3 of them were Pakistanis and 4 were local terrorists,” Kumar said.



The massive crackdown by the security forces comes days after security forces gunned down two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists including a Pakistani national who were a part of a group sent to attack the Amarnath Yatra, PTI had reported.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Abdullah Goujri, a resident of Faisalabad Pakistan, and Adil Hussain Mir alias Sufian alias Musab, a resident of Anantnag, a police spokesperson said.

Both are linked with the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and were being tracked continuously after they had earlier escaped from an encounter in Sopore.



Acting on specific information regarding the movement of the terrorists in the Bemina area of Srinagar, police established a special checking point there, a police spokesman said.

During checking, the two suspects started indiscriminate firing at the police party, he said.

In the initial exchange of fire, five police personnel received minor injuries and were immediately evacuated to the hospital, the spokesman said.

The two terrorists were killed in the ensuing encounter and their bodies were retrieved from the site, he said.





