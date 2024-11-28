Justice Lalit Batra takes charge as chairperson of Haryana Human Rights Commission

Justice Lalit Batra, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court, assumed office as the chairperson of the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) on Wednesday. (Souce:NHRC)

Two newly appointed members, Kuldip Jain, a retired district and sessions judge, and Deep Bhatia, also assumed charge.

The Haryana government recently appointed justice Lalit Batra (retired) to lead the HHRC, while Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia will serve as commission members.

Notably, Bhatia has previously been a member and was also acting chairperson of the HHRC for a few months.