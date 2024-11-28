Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Justice Lalit Batra takes charge as chairperson of Haryana Human Rights Commission

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 28, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Two newly appointed members, Kuldip Jain, a retired district and sessions judge, and Deep Bhatia, also assumed charge

Justice Lalit Batra, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court, assumed office as the chairperson of the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) on Wednesday.

(Souce:NHRC)
(Souce:NHRC)

Two newly appointed members, Kuldip Jain, a retired district and sessions judge, and Deep Bhatia, also assumed charge.

The Haryana government recently appointed justice Lalit Batra (retired) to lead the HHRC, while Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia will serve as commission members.

Notably, Bhatia has previously been a member and was also acting chairperson of the HHRC for a few months.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On