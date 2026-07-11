Juvenile among 2 held with 8 kg heroin in Amritsar

The Amritsar commissionerate police have busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of two individuals, leading to the recovery of 8.378 kg heroin and ₹2 lakh in drug money, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday.

The Amritsar commissionerate police have busted a cross-border narcotics smuggling network with the arrest of two individuals, leading to the recovery of 8.378 kg heroin and ₹2 lakh in drug money, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Friday.

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DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the accused, identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, 28, a resident of Khasa village in Amritsar, and one juvenile, were operating on the directions of a cross-border smuggler and were involved in collecting heroin consignments from different locations for further delivery across the state.

The DGP said further investigation was underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case to identify all associates involved, and dismantle the entire supply chain.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said acting on reliable intelligence, police teams apprehended Lovepreet and his juvenile accomplice. Initially, 2 kg heroin was recovered from their possession. Based on the disclosure statement of the apprehended juvenile, police teams further recovered 3.01 kg heroin, along with ₹2 lakh drug money, taking the total recovery in the case to 5.01 kg, he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The CP said during further probe, it came to the light that the same cross-border smuggler had been operating another smuggling module. Acting swiftly on the intelligence, police teams conducted a targeted operation and recovered an additional 3.368 kg heroin from a pinpointed location, he said, while adding that two more accused have been identified and nominated in a separate case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CP said during further probe, it came to the light that the same cross-border smuggler had been operating another smuggling module. Acting swiftly on the intelligence, police teams conducted a targeted operation and recovered an additional 3.368 kg heroin from a pinpointed location, he said, while adding that two more accused have been identified and nominated in a separate case. {{/usCountry}}

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In this regard, two separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered at the Chheharta and Islamabad police stations.