Juvenile among two held for snatching Nepalese man’s phone

Solving a snatching case within 36 hours, Manimajra police on Saturday arrested two persons, including a juvenile, for allegedly snatching a Nepalese national’s mobile phone after offering him a ride in Manimajra on Thursday night.

The accused in custody of Chandigarh Police. (HT Photo)

Police have recovered the snatched mobile phones and the auto-rickshaw used in crime from the accused identified as Rakesh, 23, of Pinjore, Panchkula, Haryana and a juvenile.

The victim, Jiben Kumar, works at a restaurant and bar near Kalagram light point.

He told the police that he was walking towards his rented accommodation in Manimajra around 11.30 pm and talking to someone over the phone.

As he reached near the Manimajra fire station, an auto-rickshaw, with two passengers and a driver, stopped near him. Kumar said the auto driver asked him for water, following which he handed him his water bottle. The auto driver then offered to drop him at his destination. But when he refused, the driver stepped out, snatched his mobile phone and sped away. The phone’s cover also contained his Nepalese citizenship card.

Manimajra police led by station house officer inspector Neeraj Sarna traced two out of three accused.

“Rakesh was earlier arrested by Panchkula police in a POCSO case registered at Sector 14 police station last year in which he was released on bail on May 22, 2023. We will now interrogate Rakesh to know the whereabouts of the absconding accused Karan alias Apple. The juvenile was produced before the juvenile justice board which sent him to judicial custody”, P. Abhinandan, DSP, North East said.

The accused were booked under Sections 379A (snatching), 34 (act done by several persons with common intention) and 411 (dishonestly receiving or retaining any stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code at Manimajra police station.

