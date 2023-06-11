Juvenile among three held for stealing four-wheelers’ batteries

Police on Saturday arrested three persons, including a juvenile, for stealing batteries of four-wheelers parked outside houses across Chandigarh.

A total of five batteries were recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Sukhwinder Singh, 30, of Khuda Ali Sher; Pawan Kumar, 37, of Nayagaon, Mohali, and a 16-year-old juvenile.

Pawan, a local scrap dealer, used to purchase the stolen batteries from the accused, said police.

Police had earlier booked unknown persons for stealing vehicle batteries following the complaints of Ravinder Singh, of Sector 18 and his neighbour Bhavya Gupta.

The officials said the accused had stolen two batteries of two school buses belonging to Ravinder Singh and a battery of a Mahindra Supro car of Gupta, parked outside their respective houses.

Initially, police recovered the three batteries and then two other batteries from the custody of the accused.

DSP Palak Goel said the accused were drug addicts. They are facing a case under Sections 379 (theft) and 411 (receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code.

