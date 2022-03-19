Kabaddi player’s murder case solved, four held

Five days after an international kabaddi player was shot dead in Jalandhar district, Punjab Police on Saturday arrested four men involved in conspiring the crime.

Also read: 25,000 government jobs - Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s first decision

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sandeep Singh Sandhu, alias Sandeep Nangal Ambia, was killed by five unidentified assailants during a kabaddi match at Mallian village in Jalandhar at 6pm on March 14.

Those arrested for the murder have been identified as Fateh Singh, alias Yuvraj, of Sangrur; Kaushal Chaudhary of Naharpur Roopa in Gurugram; Amit Dagar of Maheshpur Palvan village in Haryana; and Simranjeet Singh, alias Jujhar Singh, a gangster of Madhopur, Pilibhit in UP. All four are history-sheeters and face over 20 criminal cases, mostly of murder and attempt to murder. They were brought on production warrant from different jails.

The police have also named three main conspirators, Snover Dhillon of Amritsar who is staying in Brampton, Ontario, Canada, at present and is a producer and director at Canadian Sath TV and Radio Show; Sukhwinder Singh, alias Sukha Duneke alias Sukh Singh, a native of Duneke village in Moga who has been residing in Canada for the past few years; Jagjit Singh, alias Gandhi, a native of Dehlon, Ludhiana, who is staying in Malaysia and conspired to get the victim killed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra on Saturday said that after a thorough investigation and based on information, the Jalandhar rural police had brought Fateh Singh on production warrant. During interrogation, Fateh disclosed that Snover Dhillon had formed the National Kabaddi Federation of Ontario and tried to convince players to join his federation. However, most noted players were associated with Major League Kabaddi being managed by Sandeep, rendering Snover’s federation unsuccessful. Fateh admitted that he had also pressurised some players to join Snover’s federation.

Jalandhar rural SSP Satinder Singh said that Fateh confessed that following the instructions from Snover, he along with Amit Dagar, Kaushal Chaudhary, Jagjit Singh, Lucky Patiyal and Sukha Duneke arranged shooters for killing Sandeep.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that Simranjeet, alias Jujhar, on the directions of Sukh Duneke had provided a hideout to the shooters at the house of his relative, Swaran Singh at Pritam Enclave in Amritsar. The police have recovered 18 cartridges and a 12-bore rifle from Swaran’s house. Consequently, Swaran Singh, who is absconding has also been nominated in the case.

The SSP said that the shooters have also been identified and will be arrested soon.