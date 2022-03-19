25,000 government jobs - Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's first decision

The Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab on Saturday passed a proposal of providing a total of 25,000 government jobs in its first cabinet meeting.

Out of a total of 25,000 government jobs, a total of 10,000 vacancies are in the Punjab Police and the other 15,000 belong to other departments.

“This historic decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing jobs to them in government sector through a transparent and merit-based mechanism,” the spokesperson of the chief minister's office said.

“Out of the total 25,000 government jobs, 10,000 would be offered for various posts in Punjab Police whereas the remaining 15,000 jobs would be given in other departments. The process of advertisement and notification of these jobs would be initiated within a month,” the spokesperson added.

Besides this, the Punjab government also gave the nod for the presentation of the statement of vote on account from April 1 to June 30 for the financial year 2022-23 to be presented in the Punjab Assembly.

The state government also cleared the presentation of supplementary demands for grants for the year 2021-22 to be presented in the assembly session. This decision would provide budget for additional or excess expenditure incurred by various departments during the financial year 2021-22 to liquidate the pending liabilities.

This is the first cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister after the formation of his cabinet. A total of ten ministers were inducted earlier in the day.



Bhagwant Mann took oath as the chief minister of Punjab on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The swearing-in took place days after the Aam Aadmi Party swept the assembly polls by winning 92 seats in the 117-member house and unseating the Congress from power.