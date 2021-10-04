Kaithal: Halqa patwari suspended for poor public dealing

The halqa patwari of Kaithal’s Kalayat and Rajaund blocks has been suspended by the deputy commissioner for poor public dealing.

As per information, the suspension of halqa patwari Vikas Walia was recommended by minister of state Kamlesh Dhanda.

In a letter issued by the minister’s office to the Kaithal deputy commissioner, she had alleged that she was receiving complaints against Walia and had herself found his public dealing inappropriate. There were also verbal complaints about financial irregularities against him, she alleged.

The patwari was also not in office when Kurukshetra MP Nayab Saini and Dhanda made a surprise visit at the tehsil two days ago.

Deputy commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said a probe was conducted following the complaint and the patwari was suspended with immediate effect.