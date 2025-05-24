Kaithal man accused of spying sent to judicial custody

Days after he was arrested for alleged espionage, 25-year-old Devender Singh Dhillon was on Friday sent to judicial custody, Kaithal superintendent of police Astha Modi said. On May 16, police had disclosed that Devender, a postgraduate student at Khalsa College in Patiala, who was already in jail in a under after Arms Act, had revealed his alleged links with Pakistani intelligence operatives during interrogation. (File)

He was produced before a court after the completion of his remand and was sent to jail, said SP, adding that the investigation is still underway in the case.

He is a resident of Mastgarh village under Guhla block of Kaithal.

Though Devender was granted bail in the Arms Act case, he was held after new evidence surfaced linking him to espionage.

Another case was registered against him under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Official Secrets Act.

SP had earlier confirmed that Devender had visited Pakistan in November 2024 through the Kartarpur Corridor, for religious purposes.

On suspicion that he might have collect sensitive military information from India and shared with Pakistani intelligence operatives, investigators seized his mobile phone along with other electronic devices and sent them to a lab to retrieve the deleted data.

A joint team from the National Investigation Agency and military intelligence also questioned him.