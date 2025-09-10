Kaithal soldier to be cremated with military honours at his native village today

The body of 28-year-old lance naik Narender Sindhu, a resident of Rohera village in Kaithal, will arrive at his village on Wednesday. Sindhu was among two soldiers martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Monday. Lance naik Narender Sindhu

Sindhu was deployed with the Rashtriya Rifles for the last four years in the valley, officials said.

District administration said that his body will arrive from IAF station in Ambala Cantt on Wednesday and will be cremated at his native village.

He is survived by his parents and elder brother.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini paid tributes and wrote on X, “Heartfelt tribute to martyred Lance Naik Narender Sindhu, a brave son of Haryana soil, resident of village Rohera (Kaithal), who attained martyrdom in an encounter with terrorists in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir.”

“In this difficult time of grief, we all stand united with the martyr’s bereaved family. His sacrifice in the service of the motherland will always be remembered,” he said.