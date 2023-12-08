Kali Shooter gets 2-year RI for helping Lawrence flee police custody

A local court on Thursday awarded two years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to Ravinder Singh alias Kali shooter, eight years after he was arrested for helping gangster Lawrence Bishnoi escape police custody. The incident took place near Lucky Dhaba at Banur-Landran road on January 16, 2015.

Kali shooter in police custody (HT Photo)

The court, however, acquitted Kali under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The charge was that the accused tried to kill a head constable who made tried to catch Bishnoi while the latter was fleeing.

Court of justice Krishan Kumar Singla, additional sessions judge, SAS Nagar, also acquitted Kali under Section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the IPC.

The court awarded the imprisonment to the accused under section 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the IPC and imposed a fine of ₹3,000. Singh was also awarded a one-month sentence IPC Section 225B (resistance or obstruction to lawful apprehension of another person) and a fine of ₹2,000 was imposed on him.

In 2015, gangster Bishnoi was being taken to an Abohar court from Ropar district jail for a hearing in an attempt to murder and Arms Act case registered in 2013 in Abohar. He was accompanied by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harkesh Singh, and head constables Sukhdev Singh, Harnam Singh and Surinder Kumar.

On their way back from the hearing, the police team and the accused stopped for a meal at Lucky Dhaba in Manakpur village, falling under the Sohana police station.

It was alleged that after having food, Lawrence freed his hand from Surinder and sat in a white Maruti Suzuki Swift parked near the eatery.

As Surinder followed and nabbed Lawrence’s hand, he was hit by a Toyota Innova car and suffered injuries. An attempt to murder case was registered. A court had earlier convicted the accused, including Bishnoi, Karmanjit Singh alias Rana and Yadvinder Singh alias Chaddi. Accused Inderpreet Singh alias Parry has been evading arrest since and was declared a proclaimed offender.

While acquitting Kali, the court observed that the prosecution could not prove that he was driving the car that hit the policeman.

Court observed that Kali, along with the co-accused, tried to help Bishnoi flee custody.

“Kali and other co-accused along with Lawrence Bishnoi made a plan for getting released from lawful custody. Hence accused Ravinder alias Kali committed offence under Section 225-B of the IPC and no offence under Section 224 of the IPC can be said to be committed by the accused”, the court order read.

