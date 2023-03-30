Kalka resident booked as 17-year-old girl goes missing

A Kalka resident has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Monday after leaving home on the pretext of visiting a friend in Pinjore.

A Kalka resident has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Monday after leaving home on the pretext of visiting a friend in Pinjore. (HT File)

The girl’s mother told the police that the accused, Raj, had befriended her daughter, a Class 11 student, and taken her away on February 21 also. After she lodged a missing person’s complaint, her daughter had returned home on February 22.

She said that the accused had surrendered before the court on March 16 but was released the same day. Later, on March 26, her daughter confided in her that Raj was still harassing her on the basis of some objectionable pictures and videos he had captured when he had taken her along in February. The woman said that man had also sexually exploited her.

The woman said that the Kalka resident had also attacked her husband with a knife during a confrontation on March 23. She alleged that police had taken no action against the accused despite her complaints.

In view of the latest development, police have booked the man under Section 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code at Kalka police station.