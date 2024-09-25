Kalka will be developed on lines of Panchkula, says Shakti Rani

Bharatiya Janta party candidate from Kalka, Shakti Rani Sharma, while campaigning in Raipur Rani block, promised to develop Kalka on the lines of Panchkula. BJP candidate Shakti Rani greeting public. (HT Photo)

Shakti Rani Sharma said that she has come to serve the common man. Emphasising the need to improve education and sports, she said, “The most important thing for the development of Raipur Rani is to have good schools, colleges, hospitals and employment opportunities. I will work to ensure that the people here do not have a shortage of resources.”

Connecting with women voters, Sharma, said that women should be self-reliant so that they can fulfil their needs themselves. “We will also provide basic facilities. The people will not face problems regarding roads, electricity and water,” said Sharma.

‘I will fight for your rights’, said Shakti, adding, “You send me to the Vidhan Sabha, I will raise your voice there. For the rest of the big works, your son Kartikeya Sharma (her younger son) is sitting in the Rajya Sabha, he will serve you more than me.”