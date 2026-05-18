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Kang seeks special provisions for NRIs in electoral roll revision

MP Malvinder Singh Kang sent a letter to the Election Commission, expressing serious concerns about the exercise’s possible impact on NRI voters

Published on: May 18, 2026 05:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Chandigarh

Malvinder Singh Kang has demanded special provisions for NRIs in the SIR exercise.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member of Parliament (MP) from Anandpur Sahib Malvinder Singh Kang has demanded special provisions for non-resident Indians (NRIs) in the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise, claiming that the process aimed at cleaning the electoral rolls risks inadvertently silencing the voice of lakhs of such voters.

The MP sent a letter to the Election Commission, expressing serious concerns about the exercise’s possible impact on NRI voters. “Anxiety is sweeping through this community. Many hold valid voter registrations in Punjab for years, even decades. However, the practical realities of life abroad make physical presence for verification extremely challenging,” he wrote, pointing to strict timelines and procedural requirements that could lead to deletion of their names.

Kang urged the poll panel to provide for online/digital verification for overseas voters holding valid electors photo identity cards (EPIC), extended timelines for document submission, facility for verification and attestation through Indian embassies and consulates worldwide, and dedicated NRI grievance redressal cells with fast-track resolution.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Kang seeks special provisions for NRIs in electoral roll revision
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