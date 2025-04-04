Kangana ‘missing’ from Mandi, says Vikramaditya, MP hits back

Himachal public works minister Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday hit out at Mandi parliamentarian Kangana Ranaut for being ‘missing’ from her constituency, prompting a harsh reaction from the actor-turned-politician. Himachal public works minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File)

“Since she was elected as an MP, she has been seen in Himachal only twice. Once when she opened her private restaurant in Manali, and then another time in a meeting. Apart from this, people of Mandi have not seen Kangana,” said Vikramaditya even as he added that she was like a sister to him, and he respected her.

Interacting with media, Vikramaditya said the Centre has sanctioned ₹267 crore for multiple projects, including national highways, in Himachal.

Responding to the minister’s statements, Kangana said, “I am focused on my work and not here to make propaganda out the works I do. My working style is transparent.”

“I have never missed any Parliament session, but Vikramaditya would not know this... Vikramaditya’s family have broken the trust of people,” she said.

Kangana said she had been ‘moving around’ in Mandi constituency and had distributed Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds.

Vikramaditya, who lost to Kangana from the Mandi seat in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, said her ‘absence’ had caused delays in works.

“The district development co-ordination and monitoring committee’s (DISHA) pro-development panel was constituted after a delay of 11 months. This is when the development of any Parliamentary constituency is done through DISHA committee. But she had no time for DISHA,” the PWD minister said.

“How many times did Kangana raise the issues of Himachal in the Parliament? She should inform the public about the development works done,” Vikramaditya added.

PWD minister flays Waqf bill

Vikramaditya criticised the Centre over Waqf Amendment Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

He said the Congress and other Opposition parties have put forward their views on the bill and everyone wants reforms to be done, but they should be done with ‘transparency’.