Kangana Ranaut pays obeisance at Golden Temple amid tight security
chandigarh news

Kangana Ranaut pays obeisance at Golden Temple amid tight security

Speechless and stunned with the beauty and divinity, writes Bollywood actor after maiden visit to Harmandar Sahib
By Surjit Singh
UPDATED ON MAY 31, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on her first visit to the shrine on Monday morning. It was a brief and low-key visit with her family. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Actor Kangana Ranaut paid obeisance at Golden Temple amid tight security on her first visit to the holiest shrine of the Sikhs on Monday morning.

Accompanied by her family, Kangana arrived in Amritsar by air and reached the shrine for a brief visit at 7.30am. Though she avoided speaking to the media, she later wrote on Instagram: “Today, I visited Sri Harmandir Sahib Golden Temple. Even though I grew up in the North and almost everyone in my family has already visited the temple many times, only for me it was first the time…speechless and stunned with Golden Temple’s beauty and divinity.”

Also read: Confident of vaccinating all above 18 by 2021 end: Govt tells Supreme Court

Kangana returned after paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.

Apart from her personal security, Punjab Police deployed tight security with the deputy commissioner of police (law and order) overseeing arrangements.

Security personnel in plainclothes escorting actor Kangana Ranaut at the Golden Temple on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Office-bearers of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), which manages the shrine and usually felicitates VIPs during their visit, stayed away in the backdrop of Kangana’s controversial tweets in December about an elderly woman participant of the farmers’ agitation against the BJP-led Centre’s farm laws. The SGPC had issued her a notice for calling the octogenarian woman from a farmer’s family a daily-wager. Though she deleted the tweet, the SGPC demanded an apology.

Kangana has also had a bitter social media spat with popular Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh.

