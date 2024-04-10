Kangra man booked for raping 25-year-old woman at Mohali hotel

Sohana police on Monday booked a Himachal Pradesh resident for allegedly raping a 25-year-old Panchkula woman at a hotel in Sector 80 here. As per the complainant, she had met Akshay in Dharamshala last year during a trip with friends. They exchanged numbers, following which they both met at a hotel in Sector 80, Mohali, in June last year. (Getty image)

The accused, identified as Akshay, hailing from Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, was booked following a zero FIR registered by Panchkula police.

There, the woman alleged that Akshay raped her after serving her alcohol. He also threatened her of dire consequences if she would reveal the crime to anyone. In March this year, the woman approached Panchkula police, who forwarded the zero FIR to Sohana police station. Subsequently, the accused, who remains at large, was booked under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.